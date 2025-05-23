Nick Aldis to bring back former WWE star after 16 years to handle Randy Orton on SmackDown? Exploring potential hint

Randy Orton has cemented his position at the top as one of WWE’s most dangerous and unpredictable forces. The Viper has unleashed chaos on countless opponents over the years with an RKO out of nowhere to make headlines all around the globe. Recently, Nick Aldis found himself on the wrong side, taking a brutal RKO that sparked major buzz.
Rumors swirled that Aldis might enter the ring with Orton as the latter’s mystery opponent at WrestleMania, but that showdown never happened. However, the speculation again escalated at Backlash, where Orton delivered RKOs to multiple WWE officials, beginning with Aldis.
While Aldis might not return to the wrestling ring, he might bring back a legendary name to the company to take care of the Viper. Aldis could introduce Ken Anderson (FKA Mr. Kennedy) back to the company after a hiatus since 2009 to take down the Legend Killer.
Anderson has had many issues with Randy Orton in the past, which was the major reason he was fired by the company 16 years ago. While the legend wasn’t keen on returning to the company, he recently said he might return to WWE.
During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the legend stated that he was open to returning to the company now that Triple H is in charge.
"I didn’t want to, I swear to God, I had no desire. I think that I never wanted to blow the bridge up completely. But I really had no desire. When I was at TNA, I was like, I'll never go back there. I'll never work for them again. Now it's changed. I would definitely [go back] now," Kennedy said. (H/T: chrisvanvliet.com)
This could be the perfect opportunity for Nick Aldis to bring the legend back and make him take down the Legend Killer, in a rivalry that is not just professional.
Nick Aldis never considered an in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania
While there was a lot of buzz on social media suggesting that Nick Aldis was set to be Randy Orton's mystery opponent, Joe Hendry shocked the world with his appearance for the first time at the Grandest Stage of Them All.
As per recent reports from WrestleVotes, Aldis was never planned to be Orton’s opponent for the Show of Shows. The star is presumably open to making an in-ring return, but only if he feels the storyline is perfect for him to change his career path yet again.
While a potential in-ring return will undoubtedly make headlines worldwide, it won’t be easy for the SmackDown General Manager to stand against Nick Aldis. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Viper next.