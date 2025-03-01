Nick Aldis to bring back WWE icon after 1133 days as his assistant due to backstage incident? Exploring the possibility 

Nick Aldis has been running SmackDown for quite some time now, and he has done a great job. But lately, things have been getting a little out of control for him. A recent backstage segment saw Aldis becoming a victim of the chaos on the blue brand. The SmackDown GM might take a proactive step and bring back a WWE icon to help restore order to the Friday night show.

Nick Aldis could appoint Mickie James as his assistant on the episode of SmackDown after Elimination Chamber. Her last major appearance in WWE as a competitor came on 29 January 2022, during the Women's Royal Rumble match. A major reason why James could come back is due to what happened backstage between Chelsea Green and Michin.

Both superstars were seen arguing in Aldis' office last night. As Green taunted the former OC member, Michin swung a kendo stick in frustration, but it accidentally hit SmackDown GM as The Hot Mess dodged. Although it was unintentional, the incident left Nick Aldis visibly frustrated. With chaos running wild, Nick might be looking for some backup.

This could open the door for Mickie James to return as an authority figure. Also, since she is Nick Aldis' wife, bringing her back to WWE could be a smooth and straightforward decision for the blue brand's GM. Moreover, the former Divas Champion has immense respect among the current women's roster as she is a legendary figure in pro wrestling.

Therefore, her presence could bring much-needed stability to the women's division on SmackDown. Besides, James is also a part of WWE's LFG show, indicating that she is on good terms with the Stamford-based promotion. She has made a few subtle appearances in WWE during RAW's Netflix debut and SmackDown's USA Network premiere.

Nick Aldis to seek revenge for getting attacked on SmackDown?

Nick Aldis was not happy about how he ended up suffering a blow with the kendo stick in his office. Frustrated with the constant clashes between Chelsea Green and Michin, the 38-year-old might take matters into his own hands. To finally settle their rivalry, Aldis could introduce a major clause for their upcoming Street Fight next week.

The SmackDown General Manager might raise the stakes by putting Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship on the line. It is quite expected to happen as The OC member has her sights set on the gold. On top of that, Nick Aldis could add a clause stating that it would be Michin's last shot at the title.

Such a stipulation would not just add more excitement to the Street Fight but would also serve as Aldis' way of getting some payback. It could also put an end to the never-ending saga between Green and Michin on SmackDown.

By ending such a long rivalry, WWE can build some new feuds for The Hot Mess and her coveted title. Hence, there is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold next week.

