Nick Aldis to bring back WWE legend after 3 years as his assistant GM on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as SmackDown's new General Manager on the October 13th, 2023 edition of the blue show. Since then, Aldis has done a splendid job of positioning himself as the man who runs the show and even had a brief power struggle with Roman Reigns about the same (kayfabe, of course!).

WWE SmackDown's top storyline and attraction has been Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and as the General Manager, Nick Aldis always has quite a bit on his plate. The fastest way to lighten his responsibility will be by bringing in an assistant General Manager. Interestingly, Aldis and WWE will not need to look far and beyond for the perfect candidate since she lives with Aldis under the same roof! It's his wife and 6-time world champion, Mickie James!

Trending

During a recent appearance on Ring the Belle, James expressed her appreciation for Nick Aldis' work and shared that she could return as his assistant and then write herself into matches to become the new champion. WWE released her three years ago in 2021.

"I'm so proud of him. He's doing so great. [That would be cool (James returning)] It would be. I could be his assistant, maybe. [Sexytary?] Sexytary, that's my new name. [And then take over the title, obviously.] Yeah, cuz I'm the secretary, so I can just write it in, schedule it. There's always an opportunity there. Well, you never know. You never know. No, I'm so proud of him. He's doing great. I think he's killing it."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

If Mickie James does join WWE SmackDown as an Assistant General Manager, it would give the women's roster a boost on the blue show. WWE veterans such as James have always pushed the product to newer heights for women, and getting involved in a position where she would be able to make changes internally would be great for the current female superstars.

Nick Aldis can confirm Randy Orton's revelation on WWE SmackDown ahead of Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton has been signed to SmackDown, but challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship that is represented on WWE RAW. So, this meant that if he became the new champion, he would either take the title to SmackDown or move to RAW. Well, The Viper confirmed that if he manages to dethrone The Ring General, he will move to Monday Night RAW while Gunther moves to SmackDown.

However, WWE is yet to confirm this claim, and Nick Aldis could do it tonight on SmackDown. This would give fans a greater insight into what's to come following Bash in Berlin.

You can find more details of Bash in Berlin's match card here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback