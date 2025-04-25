Nick Aldis to change major WWE title match; top star gone after WrestleMania loss? 5 Things the SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's show

After a historic RAW after WrestleMania, fans are eagerly looking forward to this week's WWE SmackDown. The show will feature a Triple Threat TLC match between #DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, and Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Fans are expecting a lot of surprises on tonight's SmackDown after seeing how great RAW was.

Here are five things SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can announce on tonight's show:

#5. Charlotte Flair could be taking time off

Charlotte Flair made her triumphant WWE return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match and won it. She faced Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship last week at WrestleMania.

After coming up short against the Women's Champion in Vegas, the SmackDown GM can announce that Charlotte is going to take some time off from WWE. It could be a way to help build another shocking return for her in the upcoming weeks.

#4. Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship Open Challenge

Open challenges have become closely associated with the United States Championship in the past decade. Chelsea Green might be next in line to join John Cena as US Open Challenge hosts.

Green was very disappointed with Nick Aldis for not putting her on the WrestleMania 41 card. Aldis could finally hear Green's complaint and have her host an open challenge on SmackDown in return.

#3. Announce a number one contender's match for the Men's United States Championship

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania Saturday to become the new United States Champion. The Samoan Werewolf fulfilled his promise to bring gold to The Bloodline in Las Vegas.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could announce a number one contender's match for Fatu's championship on tonight's show. The match could include Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Rey Fenix.

#2. Fraxiom could be added to the TLC match

Fraxiom dominated the tag team division in NXT for the past few months before losing their titles last Saturday to Hank and Tank at Stand and Deliver. After losing their titles, they could be headed to the main roster.

Nick Aldis could turn the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship into a Fatal Four-Way with Fraxiom being added. The duo could even shock the world and win the titles on their main roster debut as a team.

#1. John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash

John Cena made his first appearance as the new Undisputed WWE Champion on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. While Cena was in the ring, Randy Orton struck him with an RKO from behind.

With Cena being scheduled to appear on this week's show, Aldis could officially announce a match between Cena and Orton for the upcoming Backlash PLE. It would be a great way to re-ignite a legendary rivalry, especially with Backlash set to take place in Orton's hometown.

