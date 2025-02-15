Nick Aldis to confirm dream match involving WWE Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw major progression in the feuds and storylines for Elimination Chamber. The Men's and Women's Chamber matches will undeniably be the biggest highlights of the show. However, after what transpired this week, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is expected to add a blockbuster match to the spectacle.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will likely team up and compete in a dream tag match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in Toronto. Last night on SmackDown, The Buff Barbie was involved in a huge title defense against The Irresistible Force. However, the match ended in a disqualification, after which Stratton fell prey to a massive attack from Jax and LeRae.

In a massive surprise, the legendary Trish Stratus came to her aid on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer later proposed the idea of teaming up with Tiffany Stratton in a monumental tag team match to take on the heel duo at Elimination Chamber. Although the idea has sparked widespread excitement, WWE has not yet made this match official.

However, it looks like a matter of time before Nick Aldis officially adds this showdown to the card for the upcoming premium live event. Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Toronto, which happens to be Trish Stratus' hometown. Meanwhile, teaming up with a legendary star like The Quintessential WWE Diva will significantly elevate Tiffany Stratton's stature in the company.

Hence, Nick Aldis could make this blockbuster tag team clash official on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. There is also a possibility that the General Manager can make that announcement on social media in the next 24 hours.

Nick Aldis may propose huge plans to Trish Stratus after WWE Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is set to be the last stop before WrestleMania, and the excitement is palpable. It appears that Trish Stratus may have returned to WWE for a brief stint heading into The Show of Shows. That being said, Nick Aldis could be the one to capitalize on the situation.

The SmackDown General Manager may ask the veteran to stay on the blue brand even after Elimination Chamber and remain involved on the Road to WrestleMania. He may pitch creative plans before Stratus, discussing potential feuds and matchups for the April extravaganza.

Aldis might show the diverse roster that SmackDown has to offer and the opportunities that lie in front of the WWE Hall of Famer to compete in some dream matches. This could eventually lead to Trish Stratus' potential match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Previously, there were rumors that Stratus would have a major program at WrestleMania 41. However, the above-mentioned angle is currently mere speculation.

