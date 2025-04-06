Nick Aldis to hire 7-foot monster as his bodyguard to teach Randy Orton a lesson in WWE? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstar Randy Orton landed an RKO on Nick Aldis during this week’s episode of SmackDown. The General Manager found himself on the receiving end of the finisher after he informed The Viper that Kevin Owens’ injury had left him without a match at WrestleMania 41. Now, Aldis could recruit Omos to teach Orton a lesson.

Ad

The 7’3” monster made his last WWE appearance in the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. During his time away from the company, he also worked with Pro Wrestling Noah, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris. The Stamford-based promotion has now called him back, after which he relinquished his title.

This week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens, accompanied by Nick Aldis, announced he would be pulling out of WrestleMania 41 to undergo neck surgery. The Prizefighter noted that he was grinding through the pain for four straight months, but the doctors have now assessed the severity of his injury. As KO walked out, thanking the fans, Randy Orton hit Aldis with an RKO after hearing that he wouldn’t be heading to Las Vegas anymore.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The Viper had stated two weeks ago that Owens’ Piledriver in November 2024 had brought back the voices in his head. Moreover, he had also said that he wants to Punt Kick KO in the head at The Show of Shows, hinting at the return of his Legend Killer persona.

Notably, this wasn’t the first time The Apex Predator had hit Aldis with an RKO. Right after he signed with SmackDown following his return at the 2023 Survivor Series, Orton landed his finisher on the GM. To safeguard himself and teach the 14-time WWE Champion a lesson, Aldis could recruit Omos as his bodyguard. While this is a strong possibility, all of this remains speculation for now.

Ad

Will Randy Orton get a new WrestleMania 41 opponent?

The Road to WrestleMania 41 seems to have come to an end for Randy Orton, with only two weeks left before The Show of Shows. However, Triple H could still find The Viper an opponent for 'Mania. The Hardy Boyz are currently working with WWE NXT due to the company’s partnership with TNA.

Notably, Jeff Hardy and The Apex Predator share an iconic history, and WWE could consider the TNA World Tag Team Champion as Kevin Owens’ replacement. Additionally, Orton’s former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, has risen as a huge singles star in Major League Wrestling and is the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

The former RK-Bro partner of The Viper was a big support to Orton when his back started to hurt in 2021. However, the two had their differences, and Riddle had also been on the receiving end of an RKO. Now, a World Heavyweight Champion in MLW could potentially face his former tag partner in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton can make it to WrestleMania 41, which is only 14 nights away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More