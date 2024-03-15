Nick Aldis needs to announce massive WrestleMania match to finally end long feud involving former WWE Champion

WrestleMania 40 is less than a month away and the feuds and storylines have started to shift gears on both rosters. While several matches have been made official for the two-night extravaganza, a few of the feuds on SmackDown are yet to find their sports at The Show of Shows.

One of the most compelling rivalries that has been going on on the blue brand for months is between Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross. The animosity between The Final Testament and The Pride has reached a whole new level over the past few weeks and it is far from over.

It's high time Nick Aldis put an end to this drama once and for all tonight on the Blue Brand. The SmackDown general manager needs to announce a huge 6-man tag team match between the team of Bobby Lashley and Street Profits and the team of Karrion Kross and AOP for WrestleMania 40.

With the rivalry between the two factions reaching its apogee, Aldis should add a stipulation to this potential Mania bout, thus making it either a No Disqualification Match or a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Not only will this add a riveting layer to this rivalry, but it will also add an exciting flavor to The Show of Shows.

Nick Aldis could make huge announcement having WrestleMania 40 implications

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce made a huge announcement this week on Monday Night RAW regarding the future of the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. As per the announcement, The Judgment Day will defend their titles in a 6-pack tag team Ladder match at WrestleMania 40, which will have teams from both rosters.

There's a good possibility Aldis could make yet another huge announcement tonight on the blue brand, as he could reveal the names of all the teams from the blue brand that would participate in qualifier matches to grab a spot at The Show of Shows.

Along with revealing the tag teams, the SmackDown general manager could also announce several tag team matches to determine the winners who would eventually go on to face The Judgment Day in the 6-pack Ladder Match at the Philadelphia extravaganza.

Hence, it remains to be seen what Nick Aldis has in store for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown emanating from FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee. However, what remains certain is that the show will have major implications for WrestleMania 40.

