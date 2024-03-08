Nick Aldis needs to make former World Heavyweight Champion wrestle his first match in 125 days on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE SmackDown will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, tonight as the road to WrestleMania XL continues.

Tonight's show will feature 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' response to The Rock's WrestleMania challenge.

Moreover, Bobby Lashley will take on Karrion Kross. In addition, United States Champion Logan Paul will make his first appearance tonight on WWE SmackDown since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

With Rey Mysterio's return last week, the blue brand will also feature the continuation of the heated feud between Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order.

The forty-nine-year-old veteran was last seen on WWE programming on the episode of WWE SmackDown after the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, where he was betrayed by Santos Escobar.

The WWE Hall of Famer showed up on crutches last week and unloaded on Escobar and his men to help Carlito win the Street Fight.

Since Mysterio is finally cleared to wrestle, he may wrestle his first match since November 2023 tonight on WWE SmackDown.

He could face off against someone Escobar picks from Legado Del Fantasma, or participate in a Tag Team match alongside one or a few other members of the LWO instead.

WWE could plant the seeds for a singles match between Mysterio and Escobar at WrestleMania XL on SmackDown tonight.

Rey Mysterio sent a warning to Santos Escobar after WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio underwent knee surgery after being written off television last November. He had been waiting to return to action since January, and The Master of The 619 finally came back last week on WWE SmackDown.

After he showed up to save Carlito from Legado Del Fantasma's assault, he spoke about his return on SmackDown LowDown and stated that he has more in store for Santos Escobar.

"This is a solid team. This is family, familia. And there was no way I was gonna leave Carlito alone today. Even though family is always here and present, this is only the beginning to what’s to come for Santos Escobar. I can’t stand this.

On the other hand, the leader of Legado Del Fantasma vowed to end Rey Mysterio's career in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview. This could be a hint that he may want the WWE Hall of Famer to put his career on the line against him at WrestleMania XL.

