Nick Aldis to punish 5 WWE stars on SmackDown after what they did at SummerSlam tonight? Possibility explored

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:08 GMT
Nick Aldis on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Nick Aldis on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Night Two of WWE SummerSlam featured a massive tag team Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, with the Wyatt Sicks defending their titles against some of the greatest teams in the industry today. The SmackDown tag team division has been phenomenal with the storylines over the past few months, and the TLC match was undoubtedly excellent.

The match pitted six of the best tag teams against each other, with several interferences also taking place. Candice LeRae started an interference by trying to climb the ladder and pull down the titles for DIY. B-Fab then made her way out to do the same thing that LeRae tried, when Nikki Cross also engaged in the action with all three women taking each other down.

Candice LeRae tried to help her husband’s team but ended up accidentally driving through the ladder. While the women got out of the picture, Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan then made their presence felt by getting involved, helping the Wyatt Sicks retain the WWE Tag Team Championship at the premium live event.

The SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, might be quite frustrated with the massive interferences during the already star-studded and stacked TLC match. Aldis has been all about control and discipline since his return to WWE as a GM, and could end up punishing the five stars on the upcoming episode of SmackDown for their actions during the match.

Triple H might be on his way to punish a major WWE champion as well

The main event of Night One of SummerSlam featured a massive showdown between Gunther and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Best in the World, after more than a decade’s wait, ended up winning the world title. However, his celebration was cut short by a returning Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

During the post-show interview, Triple H addressed Rollins' faking his injury, stating that while the latter acted quite smart throughout his plan, he wasn’t much thrilled about the bogus medical reports that were released to make fans believe that he was really injured.

Triple H teased that he would deal with Rollins’ bogus medical reports down the line, hinting that the Game would punish the new World Heavyweight Champion for his actions at SummerSlam. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

