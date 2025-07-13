Nick Aldis to punish former WWE World Heavyweight Champion for his actions at SNME 2025? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis had to report for a crisis right after the ending of the kickoff match of Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. Now, he will likely take severe action and punish former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre for attacking the event’s guest, Jelly Roll.

The Scottish Psychopath faced Randy Orton in a singles match at SNME. Drew McIntyre had Logan Paul at ringside to support him, and The Viper had Jelly Roll in his corner. It was clear that McIntyre was fighting The Apex Predator with a lot of animosity. Despite The Maverick's distractions, Orton secured a win after landing an RKO to finish the match.

Not pleased with the outcome, Paul attacked The Viper, and Jelly Roll got the former United States Champion off Orton and hit him, like he did on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This time, however, the country musician found himself on the receiving end of a vicious Claymore from The Scottish Warrior.

The Scotsman even followed it up by spewing threats to Jelly Roll. The security removed McIntyre from the scene, and Randy Orton walked the musician out of the arena. This resulted in Nick Aldis going livid and screaming at the former World Heavyweight Champion.

A backstage segment showed Adam Pearce joining his WWE SmackDown counterpart and demanding answers from The Scottish Warrior as well as Logan Paul. Considering the stakes of this violation, there is a big chance that McIntyre could be heavily punished by Nick Aldis.

So far, no official statement has been released on the matter, and this is mere speculation. It should also be noted that this attack was part of the ongoing storyline.

Drew McIntyre and Jelly Roll create a new tag team for WWE SummerSlam

The events of Saturday Night’s Main Event clearly show that Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton aren’t done with each other yet. While The Scottish Psychopath is still filled with a lot of rage, The Viper also needs to get payback on him for attacking Jelly Roll. With the 2025 WWE SummerSlam inching closer, the two wrestlers could face each other in New Jersey.

Following the attack on the musician, Cathy Kelley approached the 14-time WWE World Champion for a backstage interview. The Apex Predator said that he shouldn’t have had Jelly Roll at ringside and apologized to him for it.

The 40-year-old said that there was no need for apologies. Instead, the two of them should get a piece of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Speaking to Kelley, The Viper said that the duo would get payback at WWE SummerSlam. Moreover, Orton and Jelly Roll also came up with a name for their team: RK-Roll.

With this, a new match has been added to the two-day card of the 2025 SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if Team RK-Roll can punish Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in New Jersey.

