Nick Aldis to be replaced by WWE icon’s daughter, new Wiseman, Solo Sikoa kicked out? - 5 Things The Rock could do on SmackDown this week

The Rock has been announced to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner and the Final Boss set to return, some major headlines could be made.

While the possibilities for The Rock's reasons for returning are endless, the WrestleMania card could have major implications if The Final Boss decides to return to action once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, recent speculation suggests that The Final Boss' Hollywood schedule may prevent him from taking a major role at The Show of Shows. Let's check out a few things that The Rock could do upon his return to SmackDown this week.

#5. He could return alongside Paul Heyman as his Wiseman

Roman Reigns is out of action following Seth Rollins' brutal stomp on him following their elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Rock could use this as an opportunity to return to WWE alongside Paul Heyman as his Wiseman.

This could further add to the possibility of the dream match between Rock and Roman Reigns finally happening. In addition to that, Heyman and the Final Boss' alignment could add some major implications to The Bloodline story as well.

#4. Replace Nick Aldis with his daughter Ava as the new SmackDown General Manager

Nick Aldis has done an amazing job as the General Manager of SmackDown over the past few months. However, on NXT, The Rock's daughter, Ava, has made a name for herself with her work. During the Brahma Bull's appearance on NXT a few weeks ago, he stated that Ava was the 'Final Boss of NXT,' which made headlines around the world.

His appearance this week could add a major twist into the mix if he replaces Aldis with his daughter as the new General Manager of SmackDown.

#3. Order Jacob Fatu to turn on Solo Sikoa

Since Solo Sikoa's loss in the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns, tensions have arisen within the new Bloodline. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Sikoa left the arena before returning to attack Cody Rhodes, with his Bloodline members having no clue of his plans.

Further, Jacob Fatu confronted Sikoa last week on the blue brand, which led to Sikoa unintentionally costing Fatu his spot in the Elimination Chamber. The Rock could order Jacob to turn on Solo Sikoa and throw him out of The Bloodline, to build a massive storyline between both men around WrestleMania.

#2. Unveil himself as the leader of the new Bloodline

The Rock, since his appearance at Bad Blood last year, has been anticipated to be the real leader of The Bloodline. The Final Boss may reveal himself as the source behind Solo Sikoa's massive enhancement as the Tribal Chief and the addition of new members to The Bloodline.

Furthermore, The Final Boss could announce himself as the High Chief of WWE, potentially laying the groundwork for a rivalry with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Rock could attack Cody Rhodes

Since The American Nightmare's victory at WrestleMania XL, The People's Champion has been speculated to face Cody Rhodes in his next in-ring appearance. With The Grandest Stage of Them All around the corner, The Final Boss could possibly unleash an attack on Cody to set up a match against him at WrestleMania.

The Rock could also add himself as the 7th participant in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, potentially winning the battle and challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania.

Fans will have to wait and see what The Great One has planned for his return to SmackDown this week.

