  Nick Aldis to be replaced as WWE SmackDown GM after getting attacked by major star? Potential explored

Nick Aldis to be replaced as WWE SmackDown GM after getting attacked by major star? Potential explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 27, 2025 11:47 GMT
Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis [Image Source: WWE.com]

Nick Aldis has been doing a phenomenal job as SmackDown's General Manager for the past two years. However, there have been times when he caught superstars' ire, stepping on the wrong tail. Aldis did the same thing this week on SmackDown. Rumors have been swirling that he could suffer a merciless attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre next week.

Last night on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior delivered a promo where he was sulking over his loss against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. McIntyre blamed the referee for robbing him in the match with logical reasoning and expressed his resentment. However, Nick Aldis abruptly interrupted him and mocked the former WWE Champion for whining every time.

The General Manager, instead of compensating Drew McIntyre, lambasted him for his excuses. He made it clear that the referee's call was final, implying that the 40-year-old would not receive any further shots at the Undisputed WWE Title. Aldis' words rubbed salt on McIntyre's wounds. Since then, speculation has been swirling that The Scottish Warrior could attack the SmackDown GM.

He could take out Nick Aldis in a backstage attack, putting the latter on the shelf. In the wake of a merciless attack, the 38-year-old may be replaced as a General Manager on SmackDown. Drew McIntyre has been on a rampage of late as he has been getting robbed over and over again in every world title match he has competed in recent years.

Therefore, McIntyre's potential attack on Aldis could show a vicious side of him who is hungry for retribution. However, the entire angle is speculation at this point and the chances of it happening are considerably low.

Nick Aldis to book Drew McIntyre in a huge match at Crown Jewel?

Drew McIntyre's feud with Cody Rhodes may have come to a halt for now. However, the 40-year-old found a new enemy this week on SmackDown. Just after Nick Aldis lambasted McIntyre and walked away, Jacob Fatu made a thunderous return and interrupted The Scottish Warrior.

The Samoan Werewolf mocked the former WWE Champion for whining and complaining, rubbing salt to Drew McIntyre's wounds. Their heated confrontation soon turned into a physical altercation. What happened on SmackDown this week seems to be the beginning of a blockbuster feud.

There is a good possibility that Nick Aldis could book Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu in a huge match at Crown Jewel. Both superstars currently need a compelling feud that could once again push them into the spotlight. A match at the upcoming spectacle in Perth could attract huge eyeballs towards this new rivalry.

Hence, Aldis could make this match official next week on SmackDown. However, this is currently speculation. It remains to be seen what the future holds for McIntyre on SmackDown.

