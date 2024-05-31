Nick Aldis to reveal top WWE champion has been suspended on SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

After a stellar King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, a WWE SmackDown Superstar may need to be disciplined. Nick Aldis may take action this week.

At King and Queen of the Ring, WWE SmackDown Superstars Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul competed in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After a thrilling battle, Cody retained his title. However, Logan Paul previously did something he wasn't supposedly allowed to do, which may land him in big trouble soon.

During the Undisputed WWE Championship match contract signing, Logan Paul rejected the contract proposed by management to have a title unification match at King of and Queen of the Ring. Moreover, he tore the contract apart before introducing his own contract which said only the Undisputed WWE Championship would be on the line in Saudi Arabia.

Fans may have noticed Nick Aldis was visibly upset when Logan tore the contract apart. Aldis is known to be a strict General Manager who issues punishments whenever a superstar breaks the code of conduct. A big example was when he fined Randy Orton for hitting an RKO on him.

Logan Paul may suffer a bitter fate for tearing an official contract. Nick Aldis could suspend the United States Champion until further notice. This will be a great way to write Logan off television considering his part-time schedule. While this is just a speculation, a suspension could realistically happen on WWE SmackDown.

Could Nick Aldis bring a top name to WWE SmackDown?

Nick Aldis made several moves to bring new superstars to the blue brand, one of which was Bron Breakker, who joined WWE SmackDown after an impressive performance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, Breakker was drafted to RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft. While he instantly became a reckoned name, Adam Pearce didn't put him in the King of The Ring tournament. In the following weeks, an angry Bron Breakker assaulted Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov. For these actions, he may be evicted from the red brand.

This may be a great opportunity for Nick Aldis to bring the former NXT Champion to the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if someone else is traded to WWE RAW in exchange.