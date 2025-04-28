Nick Aldis to steal 2 major stars from RAW after replacing Adam Pearce; start a huge feud? Exploring the possibility 

Nick Aldis has been doing a phenomenal job since he became SmackDown's General Manager. However, the 38-year-old will have some additional work this week as he will be in charge of the upcoming RAW episode in Adam Pearce's absence. There is a good chance that Aldis will look to capitalize on the opportunity and make the most out of it.

Aldis, who has always strived to make SmackDown a better brand, could steal two big stars from RAW. While it could be anyone, he might look for some prominent names. In a major move, the SmackDown General Manager could send Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser to the blue brand. The Celtic Warrior is a multi-time world champion, while Kaiser is a vessel of rich talent.

However, both stars have been directionless on the red brand for quite some time. Therefore, Nick Aldis could put a tempting offer before them, stating that he would provide major opportunities for both stars and give them a title shot on SmackDown. The General Manager could also cite that Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser have been underutilized under Adam Pearce.

As a result, Aldis could take both stars to the Friday night show along with him. He could put Kaiser in a major feud with Rey Fenix or any other star while putting The Celtic Warrior in the United States Title picture. A major move like that happening in Pearce's absence will stir controversy, which could add a new layer to the ever-growing clash between the two general managers.

However, this is entirely speculation, and only time will tell what Nick Aldis has in store for tonight's episode of the red brand.

Nick Aldis to make a major match official for Backlash 2025 on WWE RAW?

WWE's next premium live event, Backlash, is just weeks away, and tonight's episode of RAW could play a major role in building the feuds and storylines. Since Nick Aldis will have full control of the show, he could add a major match to the card for the upcoming spectacle.

Aldis could make Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria official for the Women's United States Championship. A shocking scene unfolded on the RAW after WrestleMania when The Man turned her back on the 28-year-old after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lynch will address the WWE Universe tonight, and there is a chance that a brawl could erupt between her and Valkyria. As a result, Nick Aldis could come out to prevent the potential chaos. The General Manager may have no other option but to pit the two women against each other at Backlash.

The upcoming episode of RAW will be quite interesting to see as Aldis takes charge of the flagship show for the first time.

