Nick Aldis to step down as SmackDown General Manager and name WWE veteran as replacement? Exploring the possibility

Under the regime of Nick Aldis, WWE is heading towards the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which will officially start the road to SummerSlam 2025 for the blue brand. It has already been announced that John Cena & Cody Rhodes will be under one roof on the show, which excites fans for SmackDown.

The National Treasure might also make some decisions on the Friday night show, which will further develop the storyline. Amid this, there is an assumption that a WWE veteran could replace the General Manager of SmackDown. The legendary star here is Chavo Guerrero.

The former WWE champion has been part of the Stamford-based promotion for a significant tenure. He was initially part of Los Guerreros along with the late great Eddie Guerrero. Later, he became a singles star and locked horns in many great matches.

Recently, at Worlds Collide, Chavo made an appearance in the crowd. Additionally, reports disclosed that the legendary star has told his sources that he is back officially with the Triple H-led promotion.

This sparked the potential for Chavo to make his television comeback in a new role as SmackDown General Manager. This change would drastically transform the landscape of Friday Night SmackDown. Not only this, but the former Cruiserweight Champion also brings a nostalgic element for the fans, making the blue brand show more interesting to watch.

Further, it helps Triple H to book an in-ring return for the 38-year-old star. Nick is already a two-time NWA World's Heavyweight Champion and delivered many banger matches before joining WWE in the authority role.

So, it won't be a surprise if the King of the Kings pulls this move of replacing Nick with Chavo, leading to the National Treasure's in-ring comeback. Though this story is based on speculation, it remains to be seen how things will progress if the reports emerge true about the veteran's return in an official capacity.

Nick Aldis might confront a legendary star on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown might witness Nick engaging in a segment with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. It's already official that the Last Real Champion and Rhodes will both be on the show.

If the American Nightmare attacks Cena, it's possible that the Franchise Player might confront Aldis. The 17x World Champion could demand protection as the World Champion, which Aldis might refuse to give him.

In the past, Cena had confronted Nick when Ron Killings attacked him on the Friday night show. Another verbal altercation between Cena and Aldis would be interesting to witness.

