Nick Aldis to turn heel and start a faction with 14-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring possible twist

Nick Aldis is the most recent addition to the WWE SmackDown roster. He was introduced last week as the brand's General Manager and has already crossed paths with several superstars. However, he may consider changing his role soon to align with The Queen Charlotte Flair.

On the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis met Charlotte Flair backstage. Both stars had a pleasant exchange. The same can't be said about The Queen's meeting with Jade Cargill. Before the interaction between the female stars, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed a WWE Women's title match for Flair. Interestingly, this decision of his may just be the first of many.

It could be speculated that Aldis could subtly pave the way for Charlotte's success in WWE and help gain more gold. However, the 36-year-old may want to ensure that before he officially joins forces with The Queen, she is back to being a champion and the most dominant star in all of WWE.

Nick also had a tense exchange with Dominik Mysterio during last week's WWE SmackDown. The latter's on-screen girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, may be unhappy. Before things escalate between The Eradicator and the blue brand's general manager, Aldis could ask for Charlotte's aid and promise her another title match or a spot at a significant premium live event in return.

What did a former champion say about Nick Aldis' debut on WWE SmackDown?

The aftermath of Nick and Charlotte's SmackDown meeting

Nick's appearance on the October 13, 2023, episode of the blue brand may be unfamiliar ground for him. However, one person familiar with the big stage is his wife and former superstar, Mickie James.

While speaking with Under the Ring, James had nothing but great things to say about the current WWE SmackDown General Manager. She expressed her delight that Aldis finally got the opportunity to showcase his talents further.

"I can’t tell you how excited I am for Nick. He’s worked a really long time, and there’s been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way, and I feel like it’s his time now. I’m so grateful that he’s finally gotten an opportunity, I know he’s going to kill it."

What did Nick Aldis tease for the future of WWE SmackDown?

The reintroduction of the general managers marked more possible changes and surprises between the brands. Aldis ensured this by saying more stars will be traded in the future.

It remains to be seen what else will happen in the Friday show under Nick Aldis' guidance.

