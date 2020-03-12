Nick Jackson injured indefinitely after attack on AEW Dynamite; Chris Jericho comments

Jackson is down and out (Pic Source: AEW)

Things got started on AEW Dynamite with Cody Rhodes defeating Ortiz of The Inner Circle in stupendous fashion. After the match, Cody was attacked by Santana and was helped by Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson. Chris Jericho then appeared on the Titantron and said they were sending a message.

The camera zoomed out to reveal a bloody and bruised Nick Jackson, stuck under the shutters after a brutal assault by The Inner Circle. Nick was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

AEW provided an update on Twitter and revealed that Nick could be out indefinitely, prompting this response from Jericho:

Le Champion taking shots at the fallen (Pic Source: AEW / Chris Jericho Twitter)

Jericho certainly has sent a clear message but it also puts a big question mark on the Blood & Guts match that is set to take place on March 25th in New Jersey. The match will have The Inner Circle go up against The Elite.

Is The Elite down a man in this instance? If Nick doesn't recover, who will take his place? It'll be interesting to see if any of this comes to pass.

However, don't be surprised if AEW Champion Jon Moxley makes some sort of appearance in the match.