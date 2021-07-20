Nikki A.S.H. comments on her RAW Women's Championship win

This week's WWE RAW ended with Nikki A.S.H. - just 24 hours removed from winning the Money in the Bank ladder match - cashing in the contract and becoming the RAW Women's Champion.

As a result, she dethroned one of the biggest superstars in WWE today, Charlotte Flair.

Now, Nikki A.S.H. has taken to Twitter to comment on her achievement:

"I did that. Go tell that little Scottish girl who dreamed of this moment......the 18 year old girl who joined a small wrestling school in Glasgow, who traveled the world to achieve her dream. Go tell her: You did damn good little Nikki."

Not too long ago, Nikki shared a sweet moment online with her husband Damian - formerly known as WWE Superstar Killian Dain.

You can check out that exchange HERE.

Nikki A.S.H. has been in WWE since 2016

The WWE Superstar formerly known as Nikki Cross joined the company in 2016 and debuted as part of the NXT faction SAnitY. Portraying an unhinged lunatic - a far cry from her current comic-book-inspired persona - Cross became one of the more visible members of the group.

Nikki made her main roster debut just two years later and has been a mainstay there ever since - although her character was toned down considerably.

While part of the main roster, Nikki A.S.H. formed a successful tag team with Alexa Bliss - one that would win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Bliss has undergone a character change as well, and the two have teamed again recently on WWE television.

We will get to hear from Nikki A.S.H. on a live mic next week. What are your thoughts on her first-ever RAW Women's Championship win? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry