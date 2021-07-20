Nikki A.S.H. shares an emotional moment with her husband online after winning WWE gold

While brand new WWE Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. has been getting plenty of well wishes and congratulations online from both fans and colleagues alike, there's one particular one that stands out: from her husband Damian - former WWE Superstar Killian Dain. Just moments ago, the champ responded in a very touching way.

Nikki A.S.H. and Damian Mackle were married in 2019

Both Mackle and Nikki (real name Nicola Glencross) entered WWE as part of the NXT faction SAnitY in 2017. The two were married in 2019, although their individual paths through WWE were quite different. Mackle was released earlier this year following a run in NXT as part of a tag team with Drake Maverick.

Earlier this month, Damian spoke to Sportskeeda regarding his wife's new character, and was extremely enthused at the gimmick's possibilities.

Following Nikki's show closing Money In The Bank cash-in on Charlotte Flair to win the championship, Damian posted the following tribute to his wife:

It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success



Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it



— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021

"It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success. Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it. You finished this day a @WWE Champion"

Right behind him, Nikki A.S.H. had her own response to such a touching message.

I love you so much Damian Mackle. I could not have done this without your love and support. Your patience. Your energy. You were there from day 1, and you will be there always. As I’m here for you. So proud to be your wife. We did it babe ❤️



— Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 20, 2021

"I love you so much Damian Mackle. I could not have done this without your love and support. Your patience. Your energy. You were there from day 1, and you will be there always. As I’m here for you. So proud to be your wife. We did it babe. Up, up and away! @DamoMackle"

We'll have to wait until next Monday to get any comment from Nikki A.S.H. regarding her championship win. However, it's heartening to see she's been able to celebrate with her family, even if it's just online for now.

