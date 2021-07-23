Nikki A.S.H. emotionally reflects on her journey to WWE

Nikki A.S.H. has had a long and arduous journey to the top. All her hard work finally came to fruition on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, when she cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

This is A.S.H.'s first major title win in the company, having spent close to five years on WWE's roster. Starting her career in the developmental branch NXT, there are many who would agree that Nikki A.S.H. deserves everything she has right now.

The RAW Women's Champion recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she commented on her run to the top.

While discussing her cash-in, Nikki A.S.H. reminisced upon her journey to WWE and even got emotional discussing her 13-year long career. From her days of training, to traveling around the world and to finally reaching WWE.

"You look back on the last 13 years, when I first walked into a training school to become a WWE Superstar. 13 years traveling the world and trying to be the best version of myself I can be. For me just having that respect and the support and the love (tearing up)...don't set me off! I've just had my make-up done! Don't set me off!" said Nikki A.S.H.

There can be no denying just how hard she has worked to get to the position she is currently in. It is not surprising to see her get emotional while thinking about her journey.

This is just the second title Nikki A.S.H. has won in WWE

This may be Nikki A.S.H's first major singles title in WWE, but it isn't her first title overall. Back when she went by the name of Nikki Cross, A.S.H. teamed up with WWE's resident supernatural entity, Alexa Bliss.

The two superstars held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice and held the titles for close to 123 days. They were also the first-ever two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

Winning the @wwe women’s tag team championships for the first time in August 2019 and then again this year at Wrestlemania 36. First ever two time women’s tag team champions.....#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/LObH4KKFbz — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 13, 2020

This will also certainly not be the last accolade that Nikki A.S.H. will add to her resume. We look forward to seeing what more she accomplishes in her WWE career.

Edited by Vedant Jain