Nikki Bella may win a WWE championship at SummerSlam 2025

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE this year in June, perhaps for a full-time run. She competed in the battle royal at Evolution 2025 but was unable to emerge victorious. However, The Fearless One is expected to be part of SummerSlam 2025. She might be involved in a high-profile program and could even win a major WWE championship at the spectacle.

The former Divas Champion may team up with Stephanie Vaquer to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. On this week's RAW, the two stars were seen on the same page. The Dark Angel came to save the veteran from Secret Hervice's beatdown. The momentary alliance between them received a warm reception from fans.

It also ignited a possibility that WWE may push Vaquer and Bella as a tag team on the road to SummerSlam 2025. The former Divas Champion has come back to the company for a full-time run after a very long time. Nikki Bella is one of the most iconic names, and WWE will likely give her a major spotlight at The Biggest Party of the Summer now that she is back.

The fact that WWE showcased her in the same segment with Stephanie Vaquer is an indication that Triple H could push the duo in the Women's Tag Team Title picture against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Apart from this, the company also needs to build Vaquer as a big star, as she is slated to challenge for the Women's World Title at Clash in Paris.

Considering Vaquer's upcoming title match, the company would book her in a prominent feud heading into the spectacle to keep her momentum hot. Missing out on a show like SummerSlam could be detrimental to her momentum. As a result, she could not only participate but also win the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer along with Nikki Bella.

Perez and Rodriguez's championship reign has become pretty boring. WWE needs new champions to reignite fans' interest in the women's tag team division. If a legend like Nikki Bella were to hold the Women's Tag Team Title for a significant period, it would elevate the prestige of the championship.

Nikki Bella may turn heel in her WWE run down the line

Nikki Bella is one of the most loved superstars, but being a babyface arguably limits her character on screen. In the past few years, fans have witnessed several legends like John Cena, The Rock, and Trish Stratus coming back to WWE for a heel run. Hence, there is a possibility that Bella might also turn heel down the line.

Currently, there is a lack of top heel talents in the RAW women's division, as it is mostly stacked with babyfaces. Considering her experience, The Fearless One could be a great heel on the roster. It could open doors for various compelling feuds and storylines on the red brand.

Stars like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley could be incredible opponents for Nikki Bella in her potential final run in the company. It is no secret that the former Divas Champion achieved the majority of her success in her WWE career as a heel. Hence, that could once again create magic.

Given her past success, it is very likely that the company would not miss such a golden opportunity to turn Nikki Bella heel on Monday Night RAW. It might not happen immediately, but it could happen in the coming months.

