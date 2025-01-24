Nikki Bella to return and set up a title match for WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential WWE return scenario

Nikki Bella is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Having been with the company for years, she has been a true trailblazer in the women's division. The 41-year-old was recently seen on RAW's Netflix premiere, sparking hopes of her WWE return. There is a possibility that Bella might be gearing up for a blockbuster comeback to set up a WrestleMania match.

The former Divas Champion could return to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. The speculation of her return sparked after it was reported by multiple insiders that WWE and Nikki Bella are in talks for a potential comeback. It was also reported that she even started her training for an in-ring return, which seems to be on the horizon.

Nikki is a WWE Hall of Famer and deserves a storybook return. If she is bound for a comeback, Tiffany Stratton could be a perfect opponent for the veteran. Besides, The Buff Barbie currently holds the top prize of the women's division—the WWE Women's Title and is standing at the pinnacle. This is another major reason why the former Bella Twins member could go after her.

A showdown between the iconic Nikki Bella and the remarkable Tiffany Stratton could bring fantasy warfare to life, offering fans an unforgettable clash of eras. Such a high-profile match could be a perfect headliner for WrestleMania 41 with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. Therefore, Bella could confront Stratton upon her return, leading to a feud between the two.

The above scenario is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see when the former Divas Champion returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Nikki Bella to enter this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match?

Nikki Bella has become a hot topic among the WWE Universe since the reports of her potential return went online. Speculation has been swirling on the internet about "when" and "how" will she come back to the promotion. There are chances that Bella might enter this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The former Divas Champion could participate in the contest with a dream to get a title match at WrestleMania 41. Despite her immense success in WWE, Nikki Bella has never had a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Therefore, she could potentially walk into the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match to erase that undesirable record.

Moreover, entering the Rumble could help the former Bella Twins member free herself from any ring rust in a multi-person setting. It would also provide the perfect stage to set up future feuds for the WWE Hall of Famer, paving the way for some impactful storylines on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Besides, Nikki Bella going up against the current generation stars like Bayley, IYO SKY, and Nia Jax could be a fascinating sight to see. Her last in-ring appearance was in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022. Is the former Divas Champion gearing up for a historic comeback? Only time will tell.

