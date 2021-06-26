Nikki Cross reacts to husband Killian Dain's surprising WWE release

Killian Dain was released from the WWE earlier today along with several other superstars from 205 Live and NXT. The Irish superstar was one of the surprising names on the list. Dain even issued a lengthy statement in which he thanked several people in the WWE.

Chip is back on my shoulder.



All future enquiries:

Damomackle@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/HLp8ezk0Hu — Damo (@DamoMackle) June 25, 2021

Nikki Cross took to Twitter to react to her husband's statement with a very motivating message. Here's what the RAW Superstar posted on social media:

"The whole world is waiting for you my love. I have seen your talent, your experience, your versatility, your work, your passion, your dedication, And your heart, first hand and up close. I have the best seat in the house. I can’t wait to watch you unleashed. My man."

I have the best seat in the house. I can’t wait to watch you unleashed. My man ❤️ https://t.co/My9ELsbz1f — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 25, 2021

Killian Dain's WWE run

Killian Dain was signed by WWE in 2016 and was booked as part of SAnitY along with Nikki Cross, Sawyer Fulton, Alexander Wolfe, and their leader, Eric Young. Under the wicked leadership of the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, the faction had a solid run on the black and gold brand until it all came to an untimely end on SmackDown.

The eventual main roster call-up spelled the end of the group's tenure as WWE disbanded SAnitY during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up and Killian Dain returned to NXT.

Dain most recently turned babyface and was involved in a well-received angle with Drake Maverick.

It's interesting to note that Nikki Cross is the last surviving member of SAnitY in WWE, and she has also experienced quite a drastic character change of late on TV. Nikki Cross recently debuted an interesting superhero gimmick on RAW, and the early reactions to the new creative direction have been mixed.

As for Killian Dain, the 36-year-old superstar has now reverted to his old name, and he is aching to get back to action.

Big Damo will be open to bookings following the completion of his non-compete clause in 90 days, and he should ideally attract a lot of attention in the free-agent market.

