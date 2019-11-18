Nikki Cross reacts to her first WWE Survivor Series match

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE

Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross faced SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown to earn a spot on the WWE Survivor Series women's team of Blue brand. However, the match came to an unpleasant conclusion due to an interference from the reigning NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

What happened on SmackDown?

Following the footsteps of their Women's Champion, NXT's Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim also showed up on SmackDown but the female roster of the Blue brand came out to resist the invasion. Despite not being on the Survivor Series team, Nikki Cross joined Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Dana Brooke to face the NXT Superstars in an eight-woman tag team match. She went on to earn the pinfall and pick up the win for her team. Owing to her contribution, SmackDown reigned supreme over NXT for the night and gained considerable momentum ahead of the brand wars at WWE Survivor Series.

Although Nikki Cross didn't win her match against Bayley, WWE announced her as the final member of the Blue brand's squad as she had guided her team to victory on SmackDown.

Get in!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😁😁😁😁 first ever survivor series match!!!! https://t.co/H6g5h0b9Ky — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 17, 2019

Nikki Cross will make her WWE Survivor Series debut this Sunday when she teams up with Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Lacey Evans against Team RAW and Team NXT. As evident from her tweet, Cross seems pumped up for the match and we can hope that she will once again lead her team to victory.

Get in!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! first ever survivor series match!!!!

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!