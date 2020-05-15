Nikki Cross was the subject of much praise

This week on RAW, Nikki Cross would appear on A Moment of Bliss before wrestling the returning IIconics after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania this year. Not only that, though, but the Scottish Superstar's effects are still being felt by talents who have previously departed the company

Last month, many WWE Superstars were released from the company, with one of those names released being NXT's Taynara Conti. Taynara, now going by the name Tay Conti, would open up to myself in an interview that will be released via Sportskeeda's YouTube channel very soon about her run in WWE, her rumoured "storming out" of NXT before being released, and where she'd love to wrestle next, among other things.

Tay Conti says Nikki Cross "has her heart"

One definite standout, though, was Conti telling me I had the same accent as Nikki Cross, which would result in the Brazilian praising Cross and calling the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion her "best friend" in wrestling.

Tonight, I had the pleasure of chatting to the Hottest Free Agent in wrestling right now, @TayConti_!



Tay told me why @NikkiCrossWWE is so special to her, and why they’ll most definitely keep in touch.



I LOVED this. Can’t wait to shared it with everyone!@SKProWrestling pic.twitter.com/HAYc6TzxyJ — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 14, 2020

Conti would open up on Cross' influence on her before showing off a photo of herself and the Glasgow-born WWE Superstar, saying Nikki has her heart.

"Well, I have a couple of people I will keep in touch with for sure but, like, Nikki has my heart. Nikki is different. Nikki and Raul Mendoza. They are like... I have no words for them. Since day one, Nikki was so helpful and I had, like, my first TV match against her so she's so special. She always helps me with everything. I'm so thankful to have her, to have Raul, Raul's always in my house, we're always together. I really like a lot of people, but those two are like my bestest friends!"

Shortly after I posted the clip on social media, Cross would respond, calling Conti " a beautiful person" before saying training with her was "so much fun" and she "can't wait" to see what the former NXT Superstar will do in the industry!

You can read the reply in full below.

She is such a beautiful person inside and out ❤️❤️❤️ She always wants to do her best, working and training with her was so much fun. I can’t wait to see what she will do in this industry @TayConti_



“Are you CRAZY?!?!” 😂 ❤️ https://t.co/O35DxSJmR1 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 14, 2020

Conti would also respond to Nikki Cross' tweet which you can see below.

😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰 I have no words for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ are you crazyyyyy ? pic.twitter.com/1gVCqMSod0 — TAY CONTI (@TayConti_) May 15, 2020

