Nikki Cross responds to Tay Conti's praise [Exclusive]
- Nikki Cross has sent a very special message to the former WWE Superstar.
- The Scottish Superstar has made a huge impression in WWE!
This week on RAW, Nikki Cross would appear on A Moment of Bliss before wrestling the returning IIconics after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania this year. Not only that, though, but the Scottish Superstar's effects are still being felt by talents who have previously departed the company
Last month, many WWE Superstars were released from the company, with one of those names released being NXT's Taynara Conti. Taynara, now going by the name Tay Conti, would open up to myself in an interview that will be released via Sportskeeda's YouTube channel very soon about her run in WWE, her rumoured "storming out" of NXT before being released, and where she'd love to wrestle next, among other things.
Tay Conti says Nikki Cross "has her heart"
One definite standout, though, was Conti telling me I had the same accent as Nikki Cross, which would result in the Brazilian praising Cross and calling the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion her "best friend" in wrestling.
Conti would open up on Cross' influence on her before showing off a photo of herself and the Glasgow-born WWE Superstar, saying Nikki has her heart.
"Well, I have a couple of people I will keep in touch with for sure but, like, Nikki has my heart. Nikki is different. Nikki and Raul Mendoza. They are like... I have no words for them. Since day one, Nikki was so helpful and I had, like, my first TV match against her so she's so special. She always helps me with everything. I'm so thankful to have her, to have Raul, Raul's always in my house, we're always together. I really like a lot of people, but those two are like my bestest friends!"
Shortly after I posted the clip on social media, Cross would respond, calling Conti " a beautiful person" before saying training with her was "so much fun" and she "can't wait" to see what the former NXT Superstar will do in the industry!
You can read the reply in full below.
Conti would also respond to Nikki Cross' tweet which you can see below.
Stay tuned for Sportskeeda's interview with Tay Conti, which will drop on our YouTube channel in video form, and on this very website in written form.
Thank you so much to Tay Conti for chatting with me. You can follow Tay on Twitter here and check out her merch here.