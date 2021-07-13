Nikki Cross' superhero gimmick could be super successful

Look... Up in the sky! It's Nikki Cross! Believe it or not? She's walking on air.

There's a new superhero soaring through the WWE Universe. Nikki Cross is the latest wrestler to don a cape and mask as she fights for truth, justice, and the pro wrestling way.

Following in the footsteps of legends like Shane Helms and Molly Holly, the Scottish spitfire has now revealed her secret identity to the world. Nikki A.S.H. (standing for "Almost A Superhero") is WWE's latest attempt to cross over into the comic book world.

In what can be considered either laughably ignorant or incredibly awe-inspiring, Nikki Cross' new gimmick conjures up memories of the accidental hero. Animated action figures like Spider-Man or Deadpool.

A seemingly regular person who is thrust into the role of a masked avenger - if only by chance.

In past incarnations, this type of story has actually worked for WWE.

Helms became a household name as The Hurricane, even pinning The Rock on one occasion. That's likely something that never would have happened if he had remained 'Sugar Shane'.

And Holly, even though it isn't the gimmick she is known for, had a successful run during her time as 'Mighty Molly'. Despite it being completely out of character for her at the time, she made it work.

Molly ended up being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and Helms will likely join her there someday, as well.

So as crazy and cartoonish as Nikki Cross' current angle can be, it's also possible that it could also take her to a whole new level. Stranger things have happened in the past, especially in regards to WWE. It will all come down to whether or not a modern-day audience will accept this transformation.

In an era that has spawned some of the most outlandish storylines ever, it's not the most ridiculous thing we've seen by far. Recently, wrestlers have been buried alive, eaten by zombies, and set on fire only to somehow miraculously come back, week after week.

Nikki Cross is a talented wrestler and has a ton of untapped potential

Nikki Cross is genuinely, very likable. She's got a natural charisma that is just waiting to be unmasked. (Or in this case... MASKED.)

Can she run with this goofy gimmick and make it something entertaining for the audience? Absolutely.

Many great characters started with a theme that the public initially scoffed at. But in time, they were able to make it work.

So, who knows? If Cross really does believe in the gimmick, and (most importantly) if WWE believes enough in her to really push it, she just might leap tall buildings in a single bound.

