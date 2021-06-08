WWE RAW Superstar uses Goldberg's catchphrase after latest win

Nikki Cross has jokingly compared herself to Bill Goldberg after recording her third consecutive victory on WWE RAW.

The Scottish star joined forces with Asuka to defeat Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley on this week’s episode. In doing so, she became the first person to beat Ripley via pinfall since the RAW Women’s Champion joined the brand earlier in 2021.

In a post on Twitter, Cross shared a GIF of herself celebrating her victory on the RAW broadcast table. She also joked that her three-match RAW winning run is reminiscent of Goldberg’s 173-match undefeated streak in WCW.

Yes!!!!!!! 3 for 3!!!!! A few more and il be Nikki-Berg!!! 😉 😆



Whose next?! What’s next? @RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw Women’s championship ?! https://t.co/5ypqAmWNdJ — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 8, 2021

Nikki Cross defeated Naomi on the May 10, 2021 taping of Main Event after a three-month absence from the ring. She went on to defeat Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in two-minute Beat the Clock Challenge matches in back-to-back weeks on RAW.

Ripley is set to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 20. It is currently unclear whether Cross’ series of victories will lead to her being added to the match.

Goldberg’s iconic WCW undefeated streak

Goldberg was one of WCW's biggest names

As Nikki Cross alluded to, Goldberg put together one of the most famous undefeated streaks in wrestling history in the 1990s. Between September 1997 and December 1998, he went 173 consecutive matches without losing before Kevin Nash defeated him at WCW Starrcade.

Goldberg’s undefeated run was the subject of a "WWE Untold" episode on the WWE Network in 2020. On the program, the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee recalled how he simply showed up to work and did his job during that period of time.

“Here’s where I started to learn about the wrestling business,” Goldberg said. “You’ve gotta swerve people, you’ve gotta give them what they want and then take it away, and then give it to them again, and I’m just learning, I’m learning. I had no control over anything. I don’t give advice, I don’t give ideas. I show up and I do my job.”

Line 'em up and @Goldberg knocks 'em down. 🎳#WWEUntold: Goldberg's Streak is available NOW on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/PgrDmtJgFP — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 13, 2020

Goldberg revealed in 2020 that his WWE contract allows him to compete in two matches per year. His only match so far in 2021 ended in defeat against then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. It's fair to expect the legend to return to the ring at some point soon.

Edited by Colin Tessier