NJPW New Year Dash Results: Jay White suffers pinfall loss in possibly his final match

The wrestling world has been buzzing since NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 in regards to "Switchblade" Jay White. The leader of the Bullet Club had an impassioned post match interview following his loss against Kota Ibushi in the main event of Day 2 of the Tokyo Dome events. He claimed that after today's NJPW New Year Dash event that he will be done.

At NJPW New Year Dash, Jay White teamed with EVIL, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi of the Bullet Club to face CHAOS members Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. In a shocking result, it was Switchblade who took the pinfall loss to Ishii.

With no post match angle, the questions heading into NJPW New Year Dash still remain. Was this Jay White's final match in NJPW? Will he remain with the promotion or be moving on to another? Who is the new leader of the Bullet Club? It should certainly be interesting to see what happens next.

What's next for NJPW and Jay White?

With all the questions surrounding Jay White's future, this becomes an important time for NJPW. Switchblade has been an integral part of the roster, being the top heel of the promotion as the Bullet Club leader. However, there has been dissension in the past few months, dating back to the NJPW G1 Climax 30 with EVIL staking claim to leadership.

There has been interest in the past from WWE with regards to Jay White, which is something fans will be keeping an eye on in the following days and weeks. For NJPW, it remains to be seen who would fill the Switchblade sized hole in their roster. The history of the promotion tells us they're used to freshening things up after major losses, like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega in the past, so fans should have faith that NJPW will have a plan if White indeed chooses to leave.