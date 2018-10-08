NJPW News: Chris Jericho makes a shocking return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

Y2J is back!

What's the story?

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho once again shocked the entire Pro Wrestling world today when he made his surprising return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at King of Pro Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho last competed in a Pro Wrestling ring way back at NJPW: Dominion 6.9 when Y2J made history by pinning Tetsuya Naito in order to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship for the very first time in his career.

Jericho, who since then has been teasing a potential feud against Los Ingobernables de Japon member Evil, recently once again shocked the entire Pro Wrestling world when he made a surprise appearance at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed event, All In.

The heart of the matter

Much like his surprise Penta El Zero appearance at All In, Chris Jericho was once again on course to shock the entire world, this time at NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling, when he made his return to the company in classic 'Chris Jericho fashion'.

With EVIL and Zack Sabre Jr. set to have a special singles match on the show, both men made their usual entrances, with Evil being accompanied by a King of Darkness entourage, as one of the masked men from the ringside escort started attacking the former Never Openweight Champion on his way to the ring.

It was pretty obvious that the attack was executed by Chris Jericho, who eventually hit a Codebreaker on Evil inside the ring, and took off his mask to reveal himself to the audience at Sumo Hall crowd.

After clobbering Evil with the IC Title, referee Tiger Hattori had no other option but to call off the scheduled singles match between Evil and ZSJ, who stood on the outside and watched the entire thing unfold.

ZSJ however didn't take things too kindly as he attacked Hattori and put him in a double wrist-lock, before shifting his focus towards a battered Evil, as Tetsuya Naito finally made his way out to the ring and brawled with ZSJ to make the save for his LIJ stablemate.

What's next?

Chris Jericho is now likely to defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Evil in the near future. And in the meantime, a feud between ZSJ and Naito could also be on the cards as well.

What do you think about Chris Jericho's return? Have your say in the comments.