NJPW star gives his honest opinion on how WWE is treating Shinsuke Nakamura

NJPW star Tama Tonga was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily. During the interview, Tama Tonga was asked about former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Shinsuke Nakamura's run in WWE. Nakamura signed with WWE in 2016 and is a former NXT Champion as well as a former Intercontinental and United States Champion.

Here's what Tama Tonga had to say about Nakamura's run in WWE so far:

"I think Nakamura is having a great, ol' time. Wasn't he champion there or is he still a champion? I've not been keeping up with the product. But Nakamura will always be a star – he's done it on both sides of the world. I think he's done very well and I'm not one bit upset about it."

Tama Tonga was also asked about the possibility of former Buller Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returning to New Japan:

"You gotta understand that you can't come back too soon. There's no flavor in that and you gotta let it simmer for a while. It takes better when it simmers longer."

