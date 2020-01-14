NJPW star reacts to Kevin Owens' insane move on this week's episode of WWE RAW

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Kevin Owens taking to the skies to take down AOP

The main event of this week's RAW witnessed the first-ever Fist Fight match in the history of WWE. The team of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show were intent on settling the score against Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.

During the match, Kevin Owens took to the skies to pull off an insane move befitting that of a luchador and took down Akam & Rezar and his partner Samoa Joe. NJPW star Will Ospreay, who is known for his unique high-flying maneuvers, took to Twitter to say that Owens' risky move was 'mental'.

The Fist Fight match

The match started with Owens, Joe and Big Show getting the upper hand over Rollins and AOP. Circumstances seemed bleak for Rollins and The Monday Night Messiah was left with no choice other than to beg for help from a distraught Buddy Murphy who was sitting at ringside following his third consecutive loss to Aleister Black.

The Best Kept Secret accepted after a few minutes and took out Big Show with a low-blow which then allowed Rollins to put away The World's Largest Athlete with the Stomp. According to the rules of a Fist Fight match, one can only win if their opponent is knocked out and the referee stops the match. In a match of this nature, pinfalls, submissions or count-outs are not taken into account.

Even though Owens and his team lost, the way that he took down AOP by running off the curve of the LED has earned him praise from the three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion. We have seen Kevin Owens pull off such high-flying moves in the past also and it can be said that this is not the last time we will see him doing it.