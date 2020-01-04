NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day Two (5th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Wrestle Kingdom 14

Ace vs G.O.A.T

After a blockbuster Day One, Wrestle Kingdom is set to return tomorrow with the second part of the show. Although multiple title matches are slated to take place at the event, the main attraction is going to be the clash between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championship.

While Naito won the Intercontinental title from Jay White on Day One, The Rainmaker retained his Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi in the main event of the show. Ibushi and White will also battle it out on the second day to earn the third spot in the company as Okada and Naito square off to determine the premier athlete of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will return to the Tokyo Dome tomorrow in a match against Hiroshi Tanahashi. If The Ace wins, he will be getting a shot at the AEW World title but we all know that The Painmaker will do his best to prevent that match from becoming a reality.

The brand new IWGP United States Champion Jox Moxley will also defend the gold on the show in a Champion vs Champion match. Juice Robinson, who is the reigning IWGP Tag Team title-holder, will look forward to add another gold to his collection when he goes one-on-one against a long-time rival in the form of Moxley.

Day Two of Wrestle Kingdom 14 will feature Jyusin 'Thunder' Liger wrestle his farewell match and fans are eagerly waiting to witness a final stellar performance from the veteran Superstar.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be offering much more action on the second day of their biggest event of the year and you can't afford to skip it.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day Two location, date and start time

Venue: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Day and Date: Sunday, January 5, 2020

Start Time: 3 AM ET (US), 8 AM (UK), 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be not be broadcasted live in the USA or the United Kingdom. However, the pro-wrestling fans can watch the show directly at NJPW World or FITE.tv

How, when and where to watch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 in India

Fans in India will also have to subscribe to NJPW World or FITE to catch up with NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14.

