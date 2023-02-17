No allies for Zayn, RAW faction comes up short - 4 mistakes that shouldn't be made at Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber is the last WWE premium live event before WrestleMania 39. It will feature two eponymous matches and a highly anticipated bout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Something significant has happened in the Bloodline angle at almost every event since SummerSlam. With the overwhelming popularity of Zayn, that needs to continue this weekend.

There are also two other high-profile matches, with one pitting Brock Lesnar against Bobby Lashley. The stars have crossed paths several times over the last two years.

Who will leave the Elimination Chamber event with momentum, heading into the Show of Shows?

Beth Phoenix will team with Edge against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Balor has already "forced" Edge to say, "I Quit," so all participants in this tag team match need to look good.

What else shouldn't happen at the Elimination Chamber event? Here are four mistakes that shouldn't be made at the show.

#4 Carmella or Nikki Cross win the Women's Elimination Chamber match

The way of determining the participants for the Women's Elimination Chamber match was a bit strange. Since they were the last four women eliminated, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka automatically qualified.

Carmella and Natalya won matches to fill out the field. The two women, along with Cross, are fine as members of the roster but aren't exactly exciting additions to the match. Carmella and Cross have already lost to Belair, and Natalya is better as a gatekeeper.

If any of those three women end up winning the match, it doesn't provide Belair with a very exciting opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3 The Judgment Day can't look weak

The Judgment Day is a part of two of the five matches in Montreal.

Unlike other factions like Legado Del Fantasma, the Bloodline, or the Brawling Brutes, Judgment Day is a part of two matches on the card. Edge and Beth Phoenix will oppose Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. Meanwhile, Damien Priest is competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

While it's Edge's turn to win since he said "I Quit" at Extreme Rules, Balor and Ripley can't look weak. Ripley is challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and should defeat The Queen. She can't take the pin if Judgment Day loses.

Priest, a former United States Champion, is the group's representative in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The stable is supposed to rule over RAW, so looking weak shouldn't be an option.

If Priest doesn't escape as champion, he should at least be one of the final competitors. The group will lose some of its aura if he's one of the first stars eliminated.

#2 Star power still needs to be added to the Women's Chamber match

Bayley and Lynch are both on the outside looking in at WrestleMania.

WWE almost remedied this on the go-home episode of RAW. Both Becky Lynch and Bayley had a chance to be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber match had they won the main event. Neither star won as The EST again defeated both women.

Even if both Lynch and Bayley had already lost to Belair, their names alone would have instantly improved the match. They are both multi-time former champions and are among the top names in the division.

They wouldn't necessarily have had to win since they've been feuding with Belair since SummerSlam. But not adding either woman or another name like Alexa Bliss or Shayna Baszler would have at least offered more intriguing options for Belair's opponent at The Show of Shows.

#1 Another wrinkle needs to be added to the Bloodline angle

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen since his post-match beatdown at the Royal Rumble.

At Survivor Series, Sami Zayn pledged his loyalty to the Bloodline by offering up Kevin Owens on a platter. At the Royal Rumble, Zayn stood up to Roman Reigns and was demolished for it.

The Royal Rumble is also the last time that fans saw Kevin Owens. With Zayn challenging The Tribal Chief in Montreal, something big should once again happen.

Zayn could somehow win via disqualification or another factor and thus earn another shot for WrestleMania. One big possibility is Zayn loses and is then attacked by The Bloodline. Owens then returns to save his friend, and the two reunite.

It isn't hard to predict the next step in the storyline, and it needs to happen at the Elimination Chamber event. If the Usos get on the same page, it can then lead to a tag team title match if that turns out to be the plan for The Show of Shows.

