"No more broken dreams" - Drew McIntyre justifies himself on WWE RAW going into his world title match against Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre made a huge statement on WWE RAW this week ahead of his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel for the World Heavyweight Championship.

A video package aired during the show of The Scottish Warrior reflecting on his early run with the company when he was called The Chosen One. He also recounted winning the WWE Championship in front of zero fans at WrestleMania 36 after defeating Brock Lesnar.

He added that he tried to win the title when the fans got back the following year at The Show of Shows, but he couldn't. Drew McIntyre noted that when Clash at the Castle was brought to the UK, he had the opportunity to win the Universal Title in front of over 62,000 people, but The Bloodline took it all away from him.

He stated that unlike everyone else, he won't forgive The Bloodline, and although he can't erase the past, he can make it right at Crown Jewel. Drew McIntyre noted that Seth Rollins is willing to break his back to keep the world title, and he's ready to do it for the gold.

Drew said he needed this and that there would be "no more broken dreams." Finally, he ended off by saying that he'll be The Visionary's last title defense.

Do you think McIntyre will dethrone Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

