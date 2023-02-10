"No charisma" – Jim Ross thinks ex-WWE GM was a boring wrestler

Jim Ross did not hold back when discussing John Laurinaitis on the latest episode of his podcast.

Laurinaitis is best known for his behind-the-scenes role as a WWE executive between 2001 and 2022. Prior to that, he wrestled around the world for 14 years under the name Johnny Ace.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross explained why Laurinaitis was so boring to watch as an in-ring performer:

"No," Ross said when asked if Laurinaitis could ever have made it big in America. "You wanna know why? No charisma. Watching Laurinaitis wrestle would be like eating oatmeal with nothing on it. It's just there. Good look, great smile, good teeth, but he didn't connect to the audience. How they gonna identify with him? Unless he's a heel, and then that might work, maybe." [1:14:39 – 1:15:13]

Laurinaitis, the brother of the late Road Warrior Animal, worked for All Japan Pro Wrestling for the majority of his career. He made a brief in-ring comeback with WWE in 2012 during his stint as an on-screen General Manager.

Why Jim Ross dislikes John Laurinaitis

Both men worked as the Head of Talent Relations during their time in WWE. Jim Ross held the backstage position for several years before being replaced by John Laurinaitis in 2004.

حسن المُزَيِّن @H7asa2n John Cena vs. John Laurinaitis

WWE Over The Limit 2012

مباراه عظيمه John Cena vs. John LaurinaitisWWE Over The Limit 2012مباراه عظيمه https://t.co/6UvJE4Pyka

In December 2022, Jim Ross accused his former co-worker of not treating him "quite right":

"I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That's sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it. I don't think he treated me quite right. He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things."

Laurinaitis was let go by WWE last year amid allegations of misconduct. Ross added that the 60-year-old "deserves the misery that he's living" due to the way he behaved as an executive.

Do you have any memories of John Laurinaitis as a wrestler? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the first set of quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes