×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

No Dean Ambrose at Survivor Series

Joshua Mckenney
ANALYST
News
30   //    20 Nov 2018, 06:26 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose turned his back on his former Shield brother Seth Rollins last month. It was speculated that he would interfere in the Rollins/Nakamura match since he wasn't scheduled to be on the card at Survivor Series. But that wasn't the case as Seth eventually pinned Nakamura clean for the win.

The announcement backstage after the match was that Seth would actually be taking on Ambrose at TLC for the Intercontinental Championship. This could've been booked a lot better to be honest. Have Dean distract Seth and let Nakamura win with a roll up, insinuating that he took the easy way out (like heels do). A brawl breaks out between Seth and Dean, back and forth. It spills into the backstage area.

The show continues and later on in the night, have Seth come up to Stephanie saying "I want him! I want Dean at TLC! Put the title on the line, do whatever you have to do! I WANT DEAN!" Of course, since everything can't always go our way, we have to deal with what we get and enjoy it for what it is.


Heel Dean Ambrose

It will be interesting to see if Seth will drop the title to Dean at TLC. It's been a while since they've had a match and it will be lots of fun watching them square off again. If this reignited rivalry is anything like it was in the past, it'll be a thing of beauty.

It's speculated that the original target for the Dean Ambrose heel turn was Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Reigns is fighting Leukemia currently so it's really interesting seeing things come full circle for the Ambrose/Rollins rivalry. With Rollins being the heel the first time, the roles are reversed this time around with Rollins as the babyface.

While it would've been extremely entertaining to have Dean interfere in the Rollins/Nakamura match, maybe it was better that it had a clean finish. Especially since it's Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. They had never faced each other before and WWE creative probably wanted to give the match it's proper justice. Also, the match was great!

Don't worry Dean, you'll have plenty of opportunities to show us your new-found heelish ways.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Joshua Mckenney
ANALYST
I am a writer and would like to use writing as a platform to showcase my love for sports entertainment If you enjoy my content, hit that follow button! If you REALLY enjoy my content, support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=15007881
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose isn't part of Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
What if Dean Ambrose wins the Universal Championship at...
RELATED STORY
6 mistakes WWE must avoid at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
6 top Superstars who don't have a match at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 Interferences to look out for at Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Dean Ambrose should interfere in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 traditional Survivor Series matches
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who were the first elimination of the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: 3 mistakes made by WWE
RELATED STORY
5 superstars to watch out for during Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us