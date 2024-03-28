How will Roman Reigns respond to the confrontation between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on RAW? The adversaries had two extremely different encounters on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two opened the show but didn't trade barbs. Instead, The Rock simply whispered something in Rhodes' ears. Neither would reveal what was said when asked about the exchange by Jackie Redmond.

RAW then closed with The Great One and The American Nightmare brawling outside after the main event. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes backed Jey Uso up when Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso appeared.

Rocky bloodied Rhodes and constantly referenced Cody's mother in the closing segment. The only Bloodline member not present was Roman Reigns. He could respond to the attack by doing one of the next five things.

#5. The Tribal Chief could do absolutely nothing

Since he wasn't present for RAW, Roman Reigns could simply not acknowledge the brutal show-ending assault. Reigns called Rhodes 'a No. 2' during their exchange on SmackDown before also calling him an idiot.

Reigns could simply say that what Rhodes got on RAW was what he deserved since he believes he can beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

The Head of the Table may be talking a big game and projecting confidence, but he could be shaking on the inside. Rhodes also tried to plant seeds of dissent between The Rock and Reigns. He could respond by projecting his usual confidence.

#4. Paul Heyman works overtime as a go-between

Paul Heyman has no problem speaking on behalf of a WWE star.

Paul Heyman didn't say anything on RAW but was seen talking in the background with Drew McIntyre during a backstage segment.

When Roman Reigns hasn't appeared for work, which has been a lot, Heyman has cut promos on RAW and SmackDown.

If the attack wasn't approved by The Tribal Chief, he could speak through his Wiseman. It would add tension between the two supposed allies with less than two weeks to go before WrestleMania 40.

#3. Roman Reigns channels his anger towards Solo and Jimmy

Thou shalt not upset The Tribal Chief!

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were both present during the closing moments on RAW. They are on the low end of the totem pole within the Bloodline. Since they were around during the attack, Roman Reigns could take out any frustrations he has on them.

It wouldn't be the first time he's been unhappy with his lackeys. When they lose matches, it reflects badly on the family. They aren't living up to their Bloodline and the brunt of Roman's anger could land at their feet.

Jey Uso had enough and went his own way. It could eventually lead Solo and/or Jimmy to do the same.

#2. Roman Reigns is taking WrestleMania 40 off

Due to how one-sided the Rhodes' beatdown was, The Head of the Table might prematurely claim victory. He could make it seem like there is no way that anyone could recover from that brutality and decide that there's no need for his match at WrestleMania 40.

It would add another layer with less than two weeks to go as to whether or not Rhodes can make both of his scheduled matches.

Reigns has closed out so many WrestleManias that he feels he has earned the right to sit back and watch the subjects of his kingdom. That act would get him even more heat and make a potential loss all the more satisfying.

#1. Tensions boil over between Roman Reigns and The Rock

It doesn't take much to set off The Head of the Table.

No matter what he says, Roman Reigns has been irked by The Rock's return to semi-active duty on The Road to WrestleMania. They kicked things off as adversaries but became allies when Rhodes challenged Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief already said that if Rhodes loses at WrestleMania 40, he will no longer be able to challenge for the title. The Rock's attack provided Cody an out since he may not be able to make the match. Reigns would still have to deal with him in the future.

That fact could enrage The Tribal Chief because he wanted to finish off The American Nightmare for good. The Rock threw a wrench into his plans, and it could lead to tension on the Road to WrestleMania 40 and eventually to the dream match many fans want.

