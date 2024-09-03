Not Bron Breakker and the Intercontinental title, but Jey Uso to win another WWE championship soon? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso had everyone present at Ball Arena YEETING' at the top of their voices as he partnered with Damian Priest to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Initially, The Archer of Infamy tried to have a singles match against The Prince, but Balor insisted on having a tag team match. While Priest didn't have anyone to ask, Rhea Ripley ensured Uso was up to the challenge.

While Main Event Jey didn't arrive at the latest edition of RAW thinking he'd be in a tag team match, when Rhea Ripley asks him for something, he isn't refusing. However, The Eradicator isn't his only interest on Monday Night RAW. The 10-time tag team champion has his eyes set on the Intercontinental Championship and is focused on winning the Number One Contenders Tournament.

While Main Event Jey definitely deserves a singles championship to his name, he might not be receiving that accolade anytime soon. If Jey Uso decides to help Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley beyond the latest episode of WWE RAW, he can choose to continue his tag team journey with The Archer of Infamy and help the former World Heavyweight Champion dethrone the World Tag Team Champions.

The Terror Twins will be able to avenge themselves once they have stripped The Judgment Day of all the gold. While Rhea Ripley pursues Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, Uso and Priest can pursue Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship.

Furthermore, Uso is a tag team specialist, and his expertise could really be the missing piece of the puzzle for The Terror Twins to dismantle The Judgment Day.

Bron Breakker took a shot at Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley's budding romance in a backstage segment

During WWE RAW, Jackie Redmond was interviewing Jey Uso backstage about Priest and Ripley when Bron Breakker interrupted them. The Intercontinental Champion warned Main Event Jey to drop out of the tournament while taking a shot at Rhea Ripley.

"Keep chasing after Mami, keep yeeting, keep doing your thing. Cause, I'm gonna give you one chance, one. Walk away. Drop out of the tournament and keep chasing after Dominik Mysterio's sloppy seconds."

However, Uso was not perturbed by the warning as he made his intentions clear and stated that he wanted to get Mami as well as the Intercontinental Title.

