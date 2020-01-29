NWA World Champion Nick Aldis wants to wrestle 14-time WWE World Champion at Starrcade

Once-in-a-lifetime (Pic Source: All In)

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis is one of the more popular wrestlers outside of WWE and AEW. His current run has helped build the NWA brand and has been able to compete in places like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis spoke about NWA, his Impact Wrestling career, his wife, Mickie James, and their son. He touched on why he won't sign with WWE, then revealed that he would like to put his title on the line against Triple H at Starrcade. He said:

"I have said this before. I have always felt like, to me, the ultimate sort of culmination of this journey, given this sort of historical context of all this would be Triple H at Starrcade. You know what I mean? Here's a guy who clearly, especially if you go back and look at his stuff in the early 2000s, clearly was trying to replicate the feel and the presence and the aura of Harley Race, Ric Flair and you know Dory Funk Jr. and Jack Brisco and guys like that and he achieved it very well for a while."

You can watch the segment at 40:50 in the video below

Nick Aldis praised Triple H and believes that The Game holds the NWA title in high esteem - as it's been rumored that he has a replica of it in his office. It'll be interesting if a title match does ever happen between the two, though it's highly unlikely.