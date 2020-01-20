×
NWA Wrestler says that Tessa Blanchard is trying to spread rumors about her

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

She
She's not backing off (Pic Source: Impact Wrestling)

The racism and bullying story around Tessa Blanchard refuses to die down. NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay who originally accused Blanchard of racism has now reportedly said that Blanchard is trying to spread lies and rumors about her.

In a stunning set of tweets, Allysin Kay provides screenshots of people sending her texts saying that Tessa is trying to dig up dirt on her. Kay is quite adamant that very little will be found as she has a great reputation after being in the business for 11 years.

At the same time, Kay also believes that Tessa Blanchard is not owning up to her mistakes, but is trying to get back at her. She also says this is another example of the bullying tactics that force people to stay quiet.

After posting this set of tweets, Chelsea Green chimed in with an apt response to Allysin Kay's latest revelation.

While Tessa Blanchard may have won the Impact World Championship, the story seems to be revolving around the accusations that came out right before she won the title. Moreover, she has responded to racism allegations, but it hasn't silenced the detractors.

This story continues to evolve by the day and there's no telling how it's going to end.

Impact Wrestling Chelsea Green Tessa Blanchard Impact Wrestling Roster Impact Wrestling Champions
