NXT– 3 Changes WWE Should Make, 2 They Shouldn't

In August, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that NXT would go through "massive changes" in the coming weeks. Since then, WWE unveiled a new logo for NXT and announced that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will produce the program now.

Based on the new logo alone, it's safe to assume the NXT we all grew to know and love is no more, so let's look at 3 changes WWE should make to NXT, and 2 changes they shouldn't make to the revamped brand.

Should: Choose new NXT venues

For many years, NXT aired from Full Sail University, up until the COVID-19 pandemic. The roster was then moved to the Capitol Wrestling Center (CWC).

Since then, multiple reports have stated that NXT is not be going back to Full Sail University, and will continue to air from CWC.

Get ready for #NXTTakeOver 31 with a sneak peek inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned home of #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/xnrjYp2seG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020

WWE should change NXT's venue. This may sound completely unrealistic considering WWE's multiple budget cuts this year. But traveling to different venues every week would help more fan interaction.

Be it Full Sail University or the CWC, airing from the same set can make fans feel that the show is growing stale. NXT also has a good fanbase, so filling out the audience at venues should not be a problem.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy