NXT: 5 Points to Note (22nd March, 2017)

Many interesting developments this week, on the road to Takeover: Orlando.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 13:43 IST

A move like that will make everyone question their own sanity

As the main roster prepares for Wrestlemania, NXT prepares for their own version of the event- NXT Takeover: Orlando. While the event in itself will be dwarfed in magnitude when compared to the spectacle that is Wrestlemania, as we've seen time and again, NXT Takeovers are qualitatively always better than their main roster counterparts.

Today, more pieces fell in place in the lead up to Orlando, and while the episode in itself wasn't extraordinary, we believe it is the calm before the storm that will ensue at Takeover and beyond. Let’s analyse 5 components that transpired this week and their effect on the larger picture.

#5 Huge match announced for NXT Takeover: Orlando

Aleister Black will take on Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, in Orlando

At the outset, let us all give Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas a rousing ovation for his match against Oney Lorcan this week. They have faced one another, multiple times before this, and the matches have always been on point. This week was probably the best match the two have had, as the NXT Universe chanted ‘This is awesome!’

However, this match was just the prelude to a much bigger announcement.

Tommy End, better known as Aleister Black will make his NXT debut at Takeover: Orlando and take on the charismatic Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, who seems to have found his footing as a heel. If you remember, Shinsuke Nakamura had made his debut at the Takeover on Wrestlemania weekend and went on to carry the brand to greater heights through 2016.

Will Aleister Black be the next face (or as it seems from the promos, the heel) to take the brand to new heights? Only time will tell.