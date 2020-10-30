Reviving the iconic events of yesteryear seems to be a new trend for NXT in 2020. The most recent NXT special was Halloween Havoc, which aired for the first time in twenty years complete with the wheel and an obnoxiously huge inflatable pumpkin. Even though it only lasted minutes before Johnny Gargano slashed it.

Halloween Havoc was an eventful night, to say the least. Fans saw a title change, zombies, monsters, and some seriously scary bumps. The uber charismatic Superstar, Shotzi Blackheart, hosted the show live from the new Capitol Wrestling Center.

As expected, Halloween Havoc was one of the most entertaining NXT events of the year so far. Let's take a look at what happened at this momentous occasion.

#5. The Gargano's have a new mystery ally in NXT

Johnny Gargano took part in the opening match of Halloween Havoc. At the event, he challenged NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest, in a Devil's Playground match as decided by Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal.

The first match-up on the card turned out to be a big one. A live band played Priest to the ring, and Gargano entered dressed like the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington. The match itself took the pair all around the Capitol Wrestling Center. The pair brawled in and out of the ring, using steel pipes and trash cans to gain the upper hand.

The bout came to a head when the duo ended up at the top of the set. A mystery man, dressed as Ghostface from the Scream movies, knocked Priest down with a pipe and passed Gargano a tombstone. Then, Johnny Wrestling used it to send Priest crashing from the platform to the floor, and The Archer of Infamy to become the new NXT North American Champion.

The mystery man made another appearance in the main event of Halloween Havoc. During the NXT Women's Championship match, the figure appeared to help Candice LeRae, who like her husband, was also donned in Nightmare Before Christmas inspired ring gear and makeup, up the ladder to try and reach the title belt.

Afterward, the figure never revealed themselves. It will be exciting to see how this angle could develop over the coming weeks on the black and gold brand.