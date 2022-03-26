WWE NXT Level Up Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights – March 25, 2022: Joe Gacy, Ivy Nile in action; Jacket Time suffers a major loss

This week's edition of WWE NXT Level Up saw Joe Gacy in action in the opening bout. Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile put her undefeated streak on the line against Kiana James while Jacket Time battled the duo of Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in the main event.

Joe Gacy w/ Harland vs. Quincy Elliott on NXT Level Up

After numerous attempts at headlocks from Gacy, Elliott put him down with a shoulder tackle and an arm drag. However, Gacy turned the tables with a stiff right and continued to hammer away at his opponent with punches and chops.

He continued to stomp on Elliott and landed knee strikes on his back before locking in an abdominal stretch. Elliott tried to counter him by putting him in a Fireman's carry position, but Gacy landed a few elbow strikes to keep him down.

Elliott managed to fight back with strikes to Gacy's midsection. He landed a splash and a dropkick on him. However, a distraction from Harland allowed Gacy to recover and hit the Lariat for the win.

Result: Joe Gacy w/ Harland defeated Quincy Elliott via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: C

Ivy Nile w/ Malcolm Bivens vs. Kiana James on NXT Level Up

Ivy Nile dominated the proceedings as she took James down with a shoulder block. She landed multiple punches and uppercuts, followed by a snap suplex.

Nile delivered a running forearm and a running kick for a two count. She missed a standing elbow drop which allowed James to get a good amount of offense with a few clotheslines and a body slam.

James delivered a sidewalk slam for a two count. Nile blocked a suplex attempt and locked in the reverse dragon sleeper in the center of the ring, forcing James to tap out.

Result: Ivy Nile w/ Malcolm Bivens defeated Kiana James via Submission on NXT Level Up

Grade: B

Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro) vs. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade on NXT Level Up

Jiro and Blade kicked off the match with a collar and elbow tie-up. Blade hit a dropkick and tagged Enofé, who put Jiro down with a shoulder block. Off of an Irish whip, Jiro was able to turn the tables on Enofé and tagged in Kushida, who landed a plethora of strikes before tagging Jiro back in.

Jiro landed a few punches, but Enofé managed to drive the former into his corner and tagged in Blade. Enofé and Blade made frequent tags to isolate Jiro in their corner. Enofé locked in a single-leg Boston Crab.

Jiro found a brief opening, but Blade got involved in preventing the tag and kept him down with an armlock. Jiro ducked out of a clothesline and tagged Kushida, who landed multiple kicks and a crossbody on Blade.

Enofé made a blind tag towards the end, and Blade caught Kushida in mid-air as the duo hit a combination slam to pick up the win. Both teams showcased their respect towards one another after the match.

Result: Edris Enofé & Malik Blade defeated Jacket Time via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh