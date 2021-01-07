New Year's Evil Results: Brutal end to Grudge Match; Top Champion pinned

Dexter Lumis kicked off the NXT New Year's Evil special with the pull of a lever in a dark ring before we headed straight to our first match of the night: Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross.

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross at NXT New Year's Evil

Kross and Scarlett came in with an elaborate intro and Priest started things off with some big jabs before he was sent into the corner for a series of clotheslines. Priest was sent outside before the steel steps came into play before Kross brought him back in the ring.

Priest got back in control with a lariat and a brainbuster before focusing on Kross' left arm with an armbar. Kross fought back and managed to recover before the two traded kicks in the center of the ring before Priest hit a springboard senton.

Priest went for The Reckoning, but Kross reversed it with a Northern Lights suplex. Outside, Kross caught Priest and sent him into the steel steps before dragging him back in. Kross hit a Saito suplex followed by a running forearm to the back of the head, picking up the win.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Damian Priest

Match rating: A

Roderick Strong and Adam Cole had a message for Breezango backstage during NXT New Year's Evil.

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik - Cruiserweight Championship match at NXT New Year's Evil

Metalik started off the match strong and hit a huge moonsault to the outside before getting a near fall in the ring. Escobar blocked a Hurricanrana on the apron and sent Metalik into the barricades.

After a break, Santos took control and hit a knee to the face, taking Metalik down. The two went to the top rope before Escobar dropped Metalik and Lince took out Escobar's teammates at ringside before they could interfere at New Year's Evil.