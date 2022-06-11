NXT's Grayson Waller might just talk his way into WWE

To survive and thrive in WWE, you've got to have the gift of gab. Even the very best grapplers can't make it if they don't have some level of communication with the audience.

Several WWE careers have been made or broken by the mighty microphone. In the grand scheme of things, it's a simple piece of machinery. But in the hands of the right wrestler, it can be a virtual pipe bomb. But if it's being manned by the wrong person, it's as useless as a wet firecracker.

NXT's Grayson Waller has demonstrated that he wields the microphone like a lightsaber, slicing and dicing his roster mates with almost scary precision. The Australian-born star has a terrific look and is solid in the ring, but his greatest strengths are his mic skills and attitude.

Both equally annoying and critically cunning, Waller has managed to get in the heads of his opponents on a regular basis. He can easily enrage the crowd and get under the skin of the viewers.

As much as the crowd can absolutely despise him, Waller holds your attention. He's crass, arrogant and rude. His attitude is absolutely perfect for a heel promo.

If you take a look at the current NXT roster, Grayson Waller's name is near the top of the list when it comes to those who could transition to WWE

Waller already had a taste of what it would be like to be on the main roster when he called out AJ Styles on social media. The Phenomenal One decided to pay the young star a visit on NXT television to teach him a lesson.

Styles would end up getting the better of Waller, but the upstart didn't look uncomfortable or out of place at all during their program. There's little doubt that the mini-feud with The Phenomenal One was a test from WWE management.

If that's the case? Waller passed with flying colors, showing poise in his promos and sharpness in the squared circle.

At 6'3" and 225 pounds, he's got enough size to compete on the main roster and is incredibly gifted athletically. His size and skill can sometimes be overlooked because of his awesome oratory skills.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE An elbow so devastating, it will knock you into the witness protection program An elbow so devastating, it will knock you into the witness protection program https://t.co/n5Z8dliMaR

As the reborn NXT continues to fortify its ranks, names like Bron Breakker and Solo Sikoa have been highlighted as part of its new generation. Waller is right there amongst those two powerhouses to be the crown jewels of the new developmental system.

It's likely that Waller will eventually talk his way to the main roster. And when he does? Somebody please hand him a microphone. Because whether you love him or hate him? He's always got something interesting to say.

