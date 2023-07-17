NXT star to join WWE main roster stable? - 4 directions for Bayley & IYO SKY after their failed cash-in attempt

WWE SmackDown was an up-and-down night for Damage CTRL. Things started off on the right foot, with Bayley picking up a big win over Zelina Vega. Unfortunately, they were then intimidated by an intense video from Shotzi, seemingly hinting at more of their rivalry to come.

Things got worse as the night progressed. Bayley and IYO SKY sat ringside for the WWE Women's Championship match between Asuka and Bianca Belair with the hopes of cashing in SKY's briefcase. Unfortunately, things got messy, and the segment ended with Asuka hitting The Role Model with the mist and IYO without a title win.

While The Genius of the Sky never officially cashed in and thus hasn't yet lost her briefcase, things didn't go as the pair planned, which has been a common theme for the duo as of late.

This article will look at possible directions for the talented twosome following their messy night on SmackDown. Will they keep their attention solely on The Ballsy Badass? Could an NXT star join the main roster and be by their side?

Below are four directions for Bayley and IYO SKY after their failed cash-in attempt on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Damage CTRL could focus on Shotzi for now

As noted, Shotzi sent in a video that aired during WWE SmackDown that seemingly shook Bayley and IYO SKY to their respective cores. The Role Model, in particular, is being targeted by The Ballsy Badass following recent bullying attempts.

Bayley cut Shotzi's hair backstage, and Damage CTRL cheated to keep her out of Money in the Bank. While Bayley called Shotzi "weird" and a "freak," the green-haired superstar showed Damage CTRL who is truly in control. She did so by shaving her own head and sending menacing words to the former champions.

As much as IYO and Bayley likely want to cash in SKY's coveted briefcase, they need to focus on Shotzi for now. The Ballsy Badass seems off her rocker.

An unstable yet talented superstar can be extremely dangerous for anybody in WWE, but especially for those who wronged her. Bayley and SKY can't afford to focus on anything else right now.

#3. Cora Jade could join WWE's main roster as part of Damage CTRL

Cora Jade on NXT Deadline 2022

Cora Jade is one of the brightest young prospects in all of WWE. She has been wrestling since 2018 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021. She has been on the NXT brand for the past two years.

The show has undergone a few transformations since becoming the black & gold brand. It went from Triple H's baby to the NXT 2.0 product some fans disliked. It has since morphed into a fusion of the two concepts, which has seemingly been a successful move. Cora has managed to remain relevant regardless of the changes.

Given her skillset and past ties to Bayley off-screen, she could join WWE's main roster as part of Damage CTRL. With Dakota Kai out with an injury, the group could use a third member who keeps the advantage in their favor. Plus, the addition of the cocky Cora could make for interesting tension with IYO or Kai when she returns.

#2. Bayley and IYO SKY could chase tag team gold, pending Bayley's health

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The two defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank when The Queen of Spades surprisingly attacked her now-former friend.

The division is starting to heat up in general. The Way, a duo consisting of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, is hopefully ready to take over Monday Night RAW. Additionally, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and The Unholy Union were recently called up to WWE's main roster. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are another quality tandem.

While many good teams are in the mix, Bayley and IYO SKY could choose to pursue tag team gold together. Bayley held the titles multiple times with Sasha Banks, and SKY did the same alongside Dakota.

If The Role Model's health is okay after an injury scare at a live event, the pair could make an impact in the tag team ranks for the time being.

#1. Their partnership could finally end

As noted, Damage CTRL is actually a three-person group consisting of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. The New Zealand native is currently on the mend following a knee injury, but she is seemingly recovering quickly, which could mean a return in the coming months.

The faction first formed at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Since then, the trio have been a dominant force in the company. IYO and Bayley are multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, SKY holds the Women's Money in the Bank, and Bayley has remained a top act.

Still, all good things must come to an end. The trio has been showing signs of tension for months. Things have been escalating between IYO and Bayley in recent weeks.

The next step may be for their union to end once and for all, and the two can finally clash. Of course, this all depends on Bayley's health, but a bout between the two could be outstanding.

