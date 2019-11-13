NXT Superstar says 'the child' in them is 'crying' following CM Punk return

Gary Cassidy

CM Punk was very influential in the ring Bray Wyatt had a message for CM Punk

With CM Punk making his shock ingreturn to WWE television via FOX's WWE Backstage last night, there's been no shortage of rumor, speculation and congratulation online for the former WWE Champion.

One Superstar who had a unique reaction on Twitter was NXT Superstar and former NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley, who made a massive impression on the WWE Universe two weeks ago on SmackDown, took to Twitter to say, "The child in me is crying right now!"

The child in me is crying right now! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/IsAC03tsrd — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 13, 2019

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported just last month that Punk's return was "only a phone call away," with Triple H also previously saying WWE were open for business regarding a potential comeback.

You can watch the moment Punk made his unexpected return to WWE below.

🎥 WATCH 🎥



The moment CM Punk returned to WWE television.#WWEBackstage



pic.twitter.com/HAQneJaQvS — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 13, 2019

Since WWE Backstage aired, details have emerged stating that CM Punk is not technically contracted to WWE - but rather FOX, with Punk's first official appearance confirmed for next week's episode of WWE Backstage.

