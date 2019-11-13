NXT Superstar says 'the child' in them is 'crying' following CM Punk return
With CM Punk making his shock ingreturn to WWE television via FOX's WWE Backstage last night, there's been no shortage of rumor, speculation and congratulation online for the former WWE Champion.
One Superstar who had a unique reaction on Twitter was NXT Superstar and former NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.
Ripley, who made a massive impression on the WWE Universe two weeks ago on SmackDown, took to Twitter to say, "The child in me is crying right now!"
Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported just last month that Punk's return was "only a phone call away," with Triple H also previously saying WWE were open for business regarding a potential comeback.
You can watch the moment Punk made his unexpected return to WWE below.
Since WWE Backstage aired, details have emerged stating that CM Punk is not technically contracted to WWE - but rather FOX, with Punk's first official appearance confirmed for next week's episode of WWE Backstage.
We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!