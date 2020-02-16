NXT Superstar thought to have walked out returns

The martial artist has returned to the black and gold brand

Probably the best part about NXT is the incredible depth of their roster. The singles, tag, and women's division are so fully loaded that whenever Superstars are moved to RAW or SmackDown, they're easily able to transition to other performers who have been made credible while waiting in the wings.

In fact, NXT's women's division might be the best roster in wrestling at the moment. From the top talents like Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Io Shirai to spectacular up and comers like Shotzi Blackheart, Lacey Lane, and Xia Li, there's no shortage of talent on the black & gold brand.

One of NXT's brightest young talents, Taynara Conti, has continued to improve since her debut with the company back in 2017. With a black belt in Judo and a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, she's a worthwhile competitor that brings a lot of credibility to the ring.

Fans were worried, though, that she'd left the company after reports came out that she'd "stormed out" and cleaned out her locker after a monetary dispute in mid-January.

Taynara Conti returns at NXT Live Event

Though those reports made it seem as if Conti had left the company, that doesn't seem to be the case. The Brazilian Superstar showed up for a match for a live event in Fort Pierce earlier tonight.

Not only that, but Conti was sporting a tongue-in-cheek "Released" shirt, certainly aimed at the rumors reported earlier this month.

With Conti back after a month long hiatus, we're expecting to see her on WWE TV very soon.