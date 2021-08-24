NXT TakeOver 36 - Star ratings for every match

Heading into NXT TakeOver 36, many fans speculated if this would mark the end of an era for the black and gold brand. According to Nick Khan, the NXT of old may be in the rearview mirror soon enough with the most recent batch of WWE releases along with changes coming to the brand. This all didn't stop their exceptional roster from stepping up in this significant event.

The NXT Championship Match featured a dominant champion facing a legend of the brand. There were four titles on the line, and rivalries were being settled. The NXT UK Championship was defended for only the third time on an NXT TakeOver in a rematch ten months in the making, while two former friends battled for the NXT Women's Championship.

With eyes set on this roster during SummerSlam weekend, there is simply no denying that the performers delivered a top-notch show. In this article, let's look at the star ratings for every match at NXT TakeOver 36.

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship (if Grimes loses, Ted Dibiase would become Knight's butler) - NXT TakeOver 36

The story of Cameron Grimes and LA Knight has been well built coming into NXT TakeOver 36. The two men fought over the Million Dollar Championship and the legacy of Ted Dibiase at first before Knight showed that he just wanted the gold. Knight then beat Grimes to make him become his butler. After weeks of torment, Dibiase convinced Cameron to fight for his freedom and for the title again.

This contest was really fun and felt like an ideal way to kick off this show in a major way. The Capitol Wrestling Center crowd was heavily behind Cameron Grimes and wanted to see him finally win the big one at NXT TakeOver 36. LA Knight had one of his better performances here, selling for Grimes and Dibiase as well as coming off like the perfect swarmy heel.

The finish saw Ted Dibiase get involved with a right hand and the Million Dollar Dream on the floor before Grimes hit the Cave In to win the Million Dollar Championship at NXT TakeOver 36. It was a very good opener with both men playing their roles extremely well until the feel-good ending. The only nitpick was the length being a bit long.

Star rating: ***3/4

